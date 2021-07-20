Padi Kaushik Reddy All Set To Join TRS

Padi Kaushik Reddy who had quit the Congress party in the recent past is going to join the TRS party on July 21st. Speaking at a media conference held on Tuesday, he said that he would be joining the TRS party in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at 1 pm on July 21st. He said that the main reason behind joining TRS is that he was attracted to the development and welfare programs being undertaken by the government and so, decided to join the pink party. He said that CM KCR has given many opportunities to Etela but he didn't do anything to the Huzurabad constituency in the last seven years. He sang praises for the Dalita Bandhu and said that it is going to be an excellent scheme.

Padi Kaushik Reddy said that Etela won't even get a deposit in the Huzurabad bypoll. He lashed out at Etela Rajender and said that he plotted to kill him in 2018 in Marripalligudem of Kamalapur Mandal. He said that he did a lot for the Congress party and finally, Revanth Reddy cheated him. He further added that the Congress party will disappear in Telangana under the leadership of Revanth Reddy.

It is all known knowledge that Padi Kaushik Reddy resigned from the Congress party after a phone conversation with his follower in which he spoke that he is going to be a TRS candidate for Huzurabad bypolls went viral.

It is said that L Ramana and Padi Kaushik Reddy were supposed to join the TRS party at the same time. But due to some reasons, L Ramana joined TRS first and on July 21st, Padi Kaushik Reddy is going to join TRS.

The ruling pink party has taken Huzurabad bypolls as a matter of prestige and is sketching out all the strategies to win the bypolls with a huge margin. However, there is no clarity on who is going to be the TRS candidate for the Huzurabad bypolls.