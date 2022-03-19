Paddy Issue: TRS Legislative Party Meeting On Monday To Chalk Out Future Strategy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday held an emergency meeting with the Council of Ministers and Senior officials. In this meeting, it was decided that a meeting of the TRS Legislature Party would be held at Telangana Bhavan at 11.30 am on Monday. The Chief Minister has said all MLAs, MLCs, Party State Executive Committee Members, District Presidents, ZP Chairpersons, Presidents of DCCBs, DCMS and District Presidents of Rythu Bandhu Samithis to attend this programme without fail.

TRS Legislature Party has been called for to create a roadmap to hold dharnas, agitations and protests to put pressure on the Union Government to buy yasangi paddy in the state. Later, the Chief Minister and delegation of Ministers will leave for Delhi.

ఈ నెల 21న సోమవారం ఉదయం 11.30 గంటలకు తెలంగాణ భవన్ లో టీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీ శాసనసభ పక్ష సమావేశం జరపాలని ముఖ్యమంత్రి, టీఆర్ఎస్ అధినేత శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు నిర్ణయించారు. - File Photo pic.twitter.com/shxK9WuhTl — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) March 19, 2022

The Telangana delegation will meet the Union Ministers and if needed even the Prime Minister to demand the Centre for the buying of paddy. He said the TRS MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will also stage protests in line with the agitation in Telangana.

Referring to the Union Government’s procurement of 100 percent of paddy from Punjab State, the Chief Minister said our agitation programmes will continue to demand the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure 100 percent of paddy from Telangana State. Highlighting the significance of the paddy procurement issue to the state farmers, KCR said this time the TRS party will intensify its struggle over the procuring of paddy.