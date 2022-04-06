Hyderabad: Mounting pressure on the Centre over paddy procurement issue, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Wednesday conducted Rasta Roko on the National Highways. As part of multi-pronged agitation against the BJP-led Central government, the rasta roko was held at Sangareddy, Nirmal, Suryapet and other districts bringing traffic to a grinding halt in the state.

The TRS cadres sat on a dharna under the scorching sun and demanded that the Union government should procure every grain produced by the Telangana farmers.

Several TRS Ministers, legislators, parliamentarians led the agitation in their respective areas over paddy procurement issue. Rasta Roko agitations were held at Kadthal-Adilabad on Nagpur National Highway, at Bhootpur on Bangalore National Highway, at Kodada, Surapet, Kakirekal and Chautaupal on the Vijayawada National Highway.