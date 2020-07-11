HYDERABAD: The West zone task force police on Saturday busted a racket of illegal sale of oxygen cylinders in the city and seized 34 cylinders from two gangs involved in this. With their arrest, some startling revelations also surfaced as they were found to be selling each oxygen cylinder for a whopping Rs 1 lakh, exploiting the shortage caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, based on a tip-off, the task force police raided the bases of two gangs selling oxygen cylinders illegally and seized 34 oxygen cylinders from their possession. Police found that they were selling oxygen cylinders to several clinics, hospitals and individuals. They were charging Rs 1 lakh per cylinder. The seized cylinders have been handed over to the state Health and Medical Department.



Police said that they are selling oxygen cylinders for higher rates. They warned that stringent action would be taken against those who sell oxygen cylinders without a permit.

The illegal oxygen cylinder selling racket comes close on the heels of people selling fake sanitizers to dupe gullible consumers and make huge money out of it during the COVID-19 times.