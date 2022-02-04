Owaisi To Rake Up Car Firing At Lok Sabha Today

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was attacked by unidentified men who fired bullet shots while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Asaduddin Owaisi said that no one was injured but his car tyres were punctured. The incident took place at a toll plaza near Delhi, in Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh. He said that the shooters left their weapons and escaped.

He took to his Twitter and shared a picture with the caption, "I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle." Here is the tweet.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

According to the sources, Owaisi may raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday. He may also meet Om Birla, the speaker of Lok Sabha to discuss the issue.

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel while speaking on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha, raised the issue of firing on Owaisi’s car.

He took to his Twitter and wrote, "All AIMIM units across the country will be registering a peaceful protest on Friday and will be submitting memorandum to respective DMs/Commissioners seeking a thorough investigation into attacks on Asad Owaisi. Also seeking highest security at his public meetings in UP." Here is the tweet.

All AIMIM units across the country will be registering a peaceful protest on Friday and will be submitting memorandum to respective DMs/Commissioners seeking thorough investigation into attacks on Asad Owaisi. Also seeking highest security at his public meetings in UP. — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) February 3, 2022

