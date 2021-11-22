Owaisi Brands PM Nautankibaaz, Says This is Election Gimmick

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has branded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the country's largest "nautankibaaz" (actor), saying he entered politics by mistake, else he would have given the actors in the film business a run for their money.

After announcing the repeal of three farm laws, the Prime Minister admitted that there had been some faults in his 'tapasya' (penance). "This shows what a huge actor our Prime Minister is," he continued. According to Owaisi, the genuine tapasya' was carried out by farmers during their protests,where around 750 people died. He further stated that Modi does not allow any opportunity for himself to become a hero. According to the AIMIM supremo, Modi announced the repeal of farm laws in order to appease farmers ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.