Overspeeding, Drunken Drive Top Causes Of Road Mishap In Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana faced a hard month for the fatal road accidents. In January 627 people lost their lives and 2,038 people sustained injuries in 2,027 road accidents in the State in the entire month. Over-speeding and drunken driving were the main cause of these accidents, according to officials. Rachakonda Police Commissionerate topped the list, registering more fatalities followed by Sangareddy, Cyberabad, and Warangal.

In Rachakonda Forty-seven people died in road accidents while 41 lost their lives in Sangareddy and 40 each in Cyberabad and Warangal, according to police records. The government departments like Police, Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Health, and Roads and Buildings are coming up with measures for the safety of motorists, as road accidents continue to occur putting the lives of people at risk.

Officials concerned are installing signboards, rectifying engineering defects at the accident-prone areas to prevent accidents. But the people should also be cautious; they need to keep the vehicle in good condition. Else these factors like overspeeding, driving carelessly are contributing to the increasing number of accidents, officials said.

Traffic rule violations include driving without a valid license and failing to use safety helmets and seat-belts. Non-use of helmets and seat-belts do not cause accidents but are critical for averting fatal and grievous injuries in the event of road accidents, officials explained.

The State government was coming up with a robust mechanism to ensure proper coordination among various departments to prevent accidents. The most worrisome aspect of ghastly road accidents is drunk and driving. Nine people, mostly women, lost their lives after an auto-rickshaw in which they were traveling was hit by a drunken lorry driver at Angadipeta on Hyderabad-Nagarjunasagar highway in Nalgonda district on January 21.

Accidents Deaths Injuries

2,027 627 2,038

Police Units Fatalities

Rachakonda 47

Sangareddy 41

Cyberabad 40

Warangal 40

Khammam 27

Medak 27

Nagarkurnool 27

Kamareddy 25

Suryapet 23

Nizamabad 23