HYDERABAD: The famous Necklace Road in Hyderabad, which was under a sheet of rainwater on Friday night, became the venue for a freak accident that fortunately resulted in no casualties on Saturday morning. An over-speeding Nissan car lost the grip of the road, went for a few somersaults before turning turtle on this picturesque thoroughfare lining the Hussainsagar lake.

The car was reportedly driven by a youngster, accompanied by some of his friends inside. All of them had a providential escape from the mishap as the air bags inside the ill-fated vehicle opened in time and saved their lives. They all sustained minor injuries in the scary incident.

According to information, the car was being driven at excessively high speed and as soon as it reached NTR Gardens, the driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the horrific crash. With passers-by informing, the Saifabad police reached the accident site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. A crane was brought in to remove the car that went upside down and caused obstruction to the vehicular movement.

After a brief interruption, vehicular traffic was restored on this busy stretch. Police blamed the accident on over-speeding by the driver of the car and renewed their appeals to the general public on the need for following traffic rules diligently while commuting on the road.

Incidentally, this very stretch, like many across the city, was submerged in knee-deep storm waters on Friday night. An hour-long cloudburst resulted in copious floodwaters all across the city throwing normal life, especially vehicular movement, out of gear last night. With puddles of rainwater deposited on many crucial arteries and at major junctions, the Hyderabad traffic police and waterworks and sewerage department personnel had a tough time in draining the water out. Traffic snarls became the order of the day for several hours as a result of the heavy downpour which brought in record rainfall, for the first time since 2013.