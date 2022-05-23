Hyderabad: Post Covid-19 scenario, the class 10 examinations began in offline mode across Telangana on Monday. Over 5 lakh students are appearing in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams at 2,861 centres in the state.

The exam timings are from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. Students have been given a five-minute grace time to reach the exam centres. Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education has decided to extend the exam time by 30 minutes.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the SSC exams could not be conducted for two years. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation in March 2020, the SSC exams were underway and the authorities postponed the remaining papers as the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown in the country. As the infections were rising and there was no respite from the lockdown, the education department cancelled the exams and all the students were declared passed.

Also Read: No More Waiting For MRI Scan At Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital

Most of the classes were online in the current academic year as parents were not willing to send their wards for physical classes. The authorities decided to conduct the exams, so they reduced the number of papers from 11 to just six to take the exam pressure off of the students.