Over 77 percent Polling Recorded in Munugode Assembly Bypoll

Nalgonda: A turnout of 77.55 percent was recorded in the polling for Munugode Assembly by-election Thursday. Barring a few stray incidents, the polling at 298 polling stations ended at 6 pm peacefully.

Police on election duty had to use mild force to disperse the BJP members at Marriguda and stone pelting on a vehicle of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy at Sarampet. A minor clash was reported between BJP and TRS members at Chandur Municipality.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said in 2018 91.3 percent of polling was recorded in the Munugode Assembly constituency while in the by-election, the polling percentage has been 77.55 per cent. The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

Lathi charge on #BJP followers at a polling station in Marriguda, #Munugodu. #BJP supporters staged a protest at a polling station in Marriguda, demanding action on the leaders from #TRS party who are allegedly trying to influence voters.Police lathi charged & dispersed the crowd pic.twitter.com/NIK71GBmsS — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) November 3, 2022

As per reports, the polling was suspended briefly due to technical issues in EVMs. The polling resumed after the problems in the EVMs were rectified by staff on election duty. The fate of nearly 47 candidates including TRS Candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress Candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy was sealed in the ballot box.

#MunugodeBypoll :

Polling still continuing after 6 pm in many polling stations in #Munugode constituency.

The Election officials issued tokens who are in que at Ramreddypalli polling station in #Marriguda mandal of Munugode.#Telangana #BJP #TRS #munugodebyelection #Munugodu pic.twitter.com/D02wHd1j3Q — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 3, 2022

