Over 77 percent Polling Recorded in Munugode Assembly Bypoll

Nov 03, 2022, 21:26 IST
Nalgonda: A turnout of 77.55 percent was recorded in the polling for Munugode Assembly by-election Thursday. Barring a few stray incidents, the polling at 298 polling stations ended at 6 pm peacefully. 

Police on election duty had to use mild force to disperse the BJP members at Marriguda and stone pelting on a vehicle of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy at Sarampet. A minor clash was reported between BJP and TRS members at Chandur Municipality.  

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said in 2018  91.3 percent of polling was recorded in the Munugode Assembly constituency while in the by-election, the polling percentage has been 77.55 per cent. The counting of votes will take place on November 6. 

As per reports, the polling was suspended briefly due to technical issues in EVMs. The polling resumed after the problems in the EVMs were rectified by staff on election duty. The fate of nearly 47 candidates including TRS Candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress Candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy was sealed in the ballot box. 

