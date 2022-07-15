Over 200 Students Fall Sick at IIIT Basar Due to Food Poisoning

Nirmal: More than 200 students from IIIT Basar have fallen ill due to alleged food poisoning on Friday. The students fell ill after consuming fried rice served to them at their mess. The college authorities immediately rushed the students to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment. According to the sources, some students at the institute started vomiting soon after lunch on Friday. It has been suspected that contaminated fried rice may have caused the illness on the campus. As per the latest reports, the condition of five students is said to be critical.

On coming to know of the incident, the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has instructed IIIT- Basar Director to extend best treatment to the students. An inquriy will be conducted into the incident and stringent action will be taken against the responsible, she said.

* This is a developing story