Over 150 Congress Leaders Campaign In Dubbak

Are good times back in the Congress Party? Whatever be the outcome of the Dubbak bypoll, it has managed to galvanise the Congress leaders and spurred them into action. Unlike earlier when most leaders address a meeting or two and return to Hyderabad, the leaders have camped in Dubbak this time.

Most leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Sridhar Babu, Sitakka, Jagga Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar have stayed put in Dubbak. If Congress sources are to be believed, over 150 key leaders are actively campaigning in the party.

Sources say that this is mainly due to the effect of party state affairs incharge Manickam Tagore. He himself will campaign in Dubbak on Monday and Tuesday. He would tour interior parts of the constituency. According to Congress sources, 30 campaigners per booth have been selected for all the 261 booths in Dubbak. Thus as many as 7830 party workers are involved in door-to-door campaigning for the Congress candidate.