Over 14 Kg Gold Recovered from 23 Women Passengers at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The airport authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have recovered gold worth Rs 7.89 crore from women passengers arriving from Sudan, ANI reported on Thursday.

In a joint operation, the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs and Airport Customs intercept 23 women passengers. The authorities have recovered 14.9063 kg of gold from these passengers and subsequently arrested four women passengers.

These passengers had arrived from Sudan via Sharjah by flight G9 458 at 4.00 am on February 22. Acting on the intelligence input and passenger profiling, the customs officers searched their luggage thoroughly and 14.9063 kg of gold were found.

According to the customs officials, the women passengers had concealed the gold ornaments in different places like folds of their clothes, small cavities created in shoes and gold tied under the feet,

“Out of the total seized gold, 14.415 kgs of 22 karat and 0.491 kgs of 24 karat Gold were found valued at Rs. 7,89,43,544.00,” the customs officials said.

(With ANI inputs)

