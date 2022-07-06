Hyderabad: With an eye on the upcoming state Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit is exploring all avenues to target the ruling TRS government. The Telangana BJP has decided to use the Right to Information (RTI) mechanism to expose the alleged failed promises of the KCR government. The party cadres from districts and Yuva Morcha activists have also been encouraged to file RTI petitions, according to the BJP party statement.

Karimnagar MP and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders raised over 100 queries under the Right to Information Act, the party statement said on Wednesday. All these RTI queries are raised with the CMO, Principal Secretary's Office, Finance, Revenue, ACB, Social Welfare, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation, Education and Health departments. The RTC queries encompass all the major departments of the government which directly deal with the people. In total, information on 88 subjects was sought by the Telangana BJP chief.

Through these queries, the state BJP leaders sought to know the status of various promises and assurances made by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the legislative assembly, legislative council, upon visits to the districts and in 2014 and 2018 TRS manifestos. The BJP leaders have also questioned the expenditure on construction of Pragati Bhavan and the number of days the chief minister was present in his official residence.

The state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar filed hundreds of RTI applications on June 28, and some of them are queries related to the assurances made by KCR and how many of them are fulfilled. Most of the questions were related to the filling of vacancies in various departments as suggested by the Biswal Committee and other employment opportunities provided.

The state BJP is also seeking information regarding subsidies provided to farmers and various caste-based communities, besides construction and disbursement of double bedroom houses for the poor and pension benefits for the aged, widowed and physically handicapped.

