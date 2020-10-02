Outsider Vs Insider Debate In Dubbak BJP

A furious debate about original BJP workers and outsiders is raging within the Telangana BJP. The reason for this is the Dubbak bypoll. The party, which appears to be taking Dubbak bypoll a tad too seriously, has deputed some key leaders as mandal incharges for the constituency. They would camp in the constituency and strategise the poll campaign.

Interestingly, all the leaders, who were given these responsibilities, are newcomers into the party. They have all joined the party in the last four to five years. For instance former MP AP Jitender Reddy has been made the incharge of the whole constituency. Similarly, recent entrant into the party like former minister Vijayarama Rao was made ncharge of Narsingi mandaal, while former minister Motkupalli Narsimhulu has been made Chegunta mandal incharge. Former TDP leader E Peddireddy has been given the responsibility of Dubbak rural manal, while Chada Suresh Reddy has been made incharge of Mirudoddi. Daultabad mandal has been entrusted to Shashidhar Reddy, while Rayapole mandal has been entrusted to Vijayapal Reddy. All these are outsiders.

Only two leaders – Endala Lakshminarayana and Dharma Rao, both former legislators, have been given the responsibility of Dubbak municipality and Thoguta mandal respectively. There are seven mandals and one municipality in Dubbak constituency. It remains to be seen whether this gamble pays off or not.