Our Highest Priority is Always Employment Generation: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad : CII Telangana organised its Annual Session & Conference on “Beyond India@75” with the theme “Accelerating Telangana Growth Momentum – Resilience through Competitiveness, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Sustainability” in Hyderabad.

Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD, Government of Telangana, Mr KT Rama Rao, inaugurated the conference and handed over Industries Awards 2022 by Government of Telangana and Haritha haram awards by CII to the winners.

In his inaugural address, Mr KT Rama Rao said that Telangana is increasingly transitioning into a knowledge-based economy. The Smart Factory or intelligent factory is no longer a vision for us. We now have many smart factories in Telangana. Industry 4.0 also aids transition into Knowledge Economy by increasing reliance on intellectual capabilities than on physical inputs. 9 billion doses/ 35% of total vaccines are produced in Hyderabad now and by end of next year the production may go up to 14 billion doses which would be about 50% of the total vaccines capacity in the Globally. We have always prioritised employment generation over investments. Startups in Telangana are charting unknown territories and creating new benchmarks. He also acknowledged the amazing work of Skyroot, Dhruva Aerospace and Marut Drones by being change makers.

In the last 8 years, we have developed 55 Industrial Parks across 28,500 acres which is area-wise more than the 109 Industrial parks developed in the last 40 years across 26,000 acres. Currently, 72 more Industrial Parks are under development with a target to develop 30,000 acres in the next 5 years. We have also developed a Hub & Spoke model arrangement to support SHGs, Farmers and other Cooperatives in Rural/hinterland with access to Cluster facilities and Rural Industrial Parks. Today Telangana’s economy is growing at a fast pace, and we are attracting talent and knowledge workers from across the country

We at the government level are also trying through various initiatives to ensure that digital literacy and technological advancement help not just the big but each & every small and micro entrepreneur. Telangana State GlobalLinker platform is also one step in that direction. The 'Indian Business Portal' which we opened today for the businesses of Telangana has been designed by GlobalLinker and FIEO especially for promoting exports. The digital platform will connect our local sellers with buyers across the world, with a special focus on GI products.

Ms. Suchitra Ella, Chairperson, CII Southern Region mentioned that Competitiveness is a critical enabler for growth and success of any industry. CII has been working on competitiveness since long and has built robust capabilities to foster growth in sectoral and enterprise competitiveness.

Like Ease of Doing Business, CII is also advocating on Cost of Doing Business (CoDB) that will take into account finance and capital cost, compliance costs and societal and governmental costs and will help States assess the reforms needed to bring in efficiency and lower costs. Telangana has become the leader in Innovation by the launch of T-Hub, the largest facility for innovation in the country. Sustainability is a key area where CII can collaborate with Industry and Government. Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) of CII launched the ‘Mission on Net Zero’ with an aim to create a sustainable built environment for all and facilitate India to become one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025.

Mr. Sabu M Jacob, Managing Director, KITEX Group mentioned about the great support extended by Government of Telangana for KiTEX Group and their company initially planned to invest Rs. 1000 crore but due to the proactive response from the State Government has decided to invest Rs. 3000 Crore. He also mentioned that textiles is primarily a labour intensive sector and few thousands of jobs especially for women will be created.

They are setting up plants at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal and at Sita Ram Pur.

Mr Vagish Dixit , Chairman, CII Telangana & Managing Director, ALPLA India Pvt. Ltd. Said that CII Telangana is committed to be a strong partner in the Growth Story of Golden Telangana and we are willing to extend our full support in the process of accelerating Growth through Competitiveness, Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Sustainability. Sustainability is increasingly being recognized as being an integral part of any business model. Business leaders are increasingly realizing the need to integrate environmental and social issues that must be woven into a business’ core, its mission and its vision through the Sustainability Initiatives.

The Government of Telangana along with GlobalLinker, announced the winners of the ‘Industries Awards 2022’ today at the Annual Meeting on Beyond India@75 held by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

• The 28 awardees were felicitated by Shri. KT Rama Rao from the Telangana Government

• Companies from the state nominated themselves on the ‘Telangana GlobalLinker platform’ to participate

Introduced in 2017, the esteemed ‘Telangana State Industry Awards’ is a statewide competition that recognizes and rewards exceptional achievements made by Telangana based businesses, covering both large & small organisations.

The chief guest at the event was Shri K.T. Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister of Industry & Commerce, IT, E&C and Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Government of Telangana.

The awards were hosted under the guidance of Dr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, E&C Departments, Government of Telangana.

The prestigious Telangana State Industry Awards 2022 session was hosted by Mrs. Malavika Jaggi, Director, GlobalLinker.

The winners for the Industry Awards 2022 that were felicitated are:

Best Export performance

● Platinum- Arteras Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd

● Gold- Metrochem API Pvt. Ltd

● Silver- Aaran 1 Engineering Pvt. Ltd

● Bronze- Shree Malani Foams Pvt. Ltd

Best Innovation

● Platinum- Cygni Energy Pvt. Ltd

● Gold- Link Well Telesystems Pvt. Ltd

● Silver- A G Bio Systems Pvt. Ltd

● Bronze- Heamac Healthcare

Best Sustainability Practices

● Platinum- Ctrl S DataCenters Ltd

● Gold- JK Fenner (India) Ltd

● Silver- Premier Energies Ltd

● Silver- BlueDrop Enviro Pvt. Ltd

● Bronze- Nanolite Infratech Pvt. Ltd

Best CSR Practices

● Platinum- Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd

● Gold- J K Fenner (India) Ltd

● Silver- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

● Bronze- Metrochem API Pvt. Ltd

Best Start-up

● Platinum- Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd

● Gold- DLT Labs Technologies Pvt. Ltd

● Silver- Dhruva Space Pvt. Ltd

● Bronze- Maithri Aquatech Pvt. Ltd

● Bronze- Marut Dronetech Pvt. Ltd

Special Contribution (IT Services)

● Large Category- Tata Consultancy Services, Hyderabad

● MSME category- Filesie Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd

Best IPR Portfolio

● Platinum- Maithri Drugs Pvt. Ltd

● Gold- Hetero Labs Ltd

● Silver- Optimus Drugs Pvt. Ltd

● Bronze- Metrochem API Pvt. Ltd

