OU Free Coaching to UPSC Civil Service Aspirants

Osmania University has decided to offer free coaching to varsity students who aspire to take the UPSC civil services examinations. Students who wish to take Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, or bank examinations will also receive free coaching.

The university has set up a Civil Services Academy to provide coaching. Prof C Ganesh of the Department of Sociology at the University College of Arts and Social Sciences has been appointed as its director. The students for coaching will be chosen depending on the results of the entrance exam. The exam will be conducted by the university. The preliminary test for the UPSC civil services examinations will be held on June 5 in 2022. The notice is set to be released on February 2.

Every year, the UPSC holds civil services tests in three stages— preliminary, main, and interview to choose officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and among others. Every year, thousands of people apply to be a part of the country's coveted civil services. Despite the fact that the preliminary test is qualifying in nature, only a few thousand students pass it out of the lakhs of candidates that take the exam. Those who pass the preliminary examination are eligible to take the main examination.