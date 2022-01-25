Telangana Govt Starts Acquiring Lands for Regional Ring Road

Following the National Highway Authority's clearance, the state government has begun work on the Regional Ring Road (RRR). The state government has started the process of acquiring property for the project. A plan has been developed to acquire 1785.5 acres of property. A private company has been set up to conduct a survey to identify the locations through which the regional Ring Road would pass.

The mapping is being done through satellite using the most up-to-date survey tool for the building of the 354-kilometer-long road. In the first phase of the project, the Central Government issued gazette notifications connecting the regional Ring Road with the national route 161. Currently, the state intends to buy 1785.5 acres of land in the Turkapally, Bhongir, Yadagirigutta Waligunda, and Choutuppal Mandals of the Yadadri Bhongir district for the RRR project.