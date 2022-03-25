Osmania University Plans To Construct Two More Hostels, One For Men, Other For Women

Osmania University is planning to construct two more hostels one each for men and women studying in the campus colleges. The number of students joining various courses at Osmania University is increasing, so the management has decided to add these two hostels in addition to the existing 18 hostels including seven for women and 11 for men. A total of 12,000 students are staying in the campus hostels. There will be 300 beds each in the two hostels that are going to be constructed soon.

Not only students from campus colleges of the university but also the students from other constituent colleges like Nizam College, University College for Women, Koti, University PG College, Secunderabad, University College of Science, Saifabad are also staying in the campus hostels. The university has decided to decentralise the hostel allotment to the students.

Recently, Telangana MAUD minister K Taraka Rama Rao has inaugurated a Nizam College Women’s Hostel which was constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority with an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore which houses around 284 students. Recently, a 500-bed centenary hostel meant for girls was opened.

