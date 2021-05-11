Osmania University Opens Foreign Admissions For AY 2021-22

The Osmania University has recently passed a notification inviting applications from foreign students for admissions into various UG, PG, PG Diploma and PhD programmes and diploma course in English for the academic year 2021-22. The notification stated the students can apply for admissions either online or offline.

The UG programmes offered: BA, BSc, BCom, BSW, BCA, BBA, BFA (Photography), BH&CT, BCT&CA, BFA (Applied Arts), BFA (Painting), BA-LLB, BBA-LLB, LLB (three-year degree course).

The PG level courses offered: MA, MSc, MCom, MSW, BEd, MEd, MPEd, MLiSc, MA (Journalism & Mass Communication), LLM and MCA.

The authorities said that the eligible students are also given admissions into PhD programmes.

"Notification for admissions into BE/BTech/BPharmacy courses would be issued after the Class XII results are announced," they added.

The applications for all UG, PG and diploma programmes can be submitted through their website and June 30 is the last date for applications. Admissions into PhD will be accepted throughout the year.

For more details, students can mail their queries to director.ufro@gmail.com or contact on 040-27096187/040-27682282.