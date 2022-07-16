Osmania University in NIRF Top 20 List

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIFR) has ranked Osmania University in the top 50. According to the NIRF 2022 issued on Friday by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, the OU is placed 46th in the overall category, making it the only Telangana state university to be listed in the top 100 in the country.

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) and University of Hyderabad (UoH) are ranked 14th and 20th among central institutions, respectively. In the universities category, OU is ranked 22nd, whereas IIT-H is ranked 10th.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a methodology used by India's Central Ministry of Education to rank higher education institutions. Many important parameters, such as student-faculty ratio, number of PhD students, and research undertaken at the educational institution, are considered while rating.

Educational institutions are also classified into many categories, such as universities, medical, pharmacy, engineering, and management, among others. Only IIT-H and UoH ranked 12 and 27, respectively, in the research category. Kakatiya University was ranked 44th in the pharmacy category among state universities.

National Institute of Technology, Warangal and SR University, Warangal were ranked 21st and 91st in the engineering category, respectively. In the same category, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University was ranked 76th.