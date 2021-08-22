Osmania University Has 158 Students From Afghanistan

Questions about the extension of visas and scholarships continue to haunt Afghan students studying at Osmania University in Hyderabad. Prof. D Ravinder, OU Vice-Chancellor, along with OSD to VC Prof. B Reddy Naik and Director of the University Foreign Relations Office, Prof. V Appa Rao, held an online meeting with about 80 Afghan students at the university on Saturday to learn about their issues and concerns.

A total of 158 Afgan nationals, including 136 men and 22 women, are pursuing various UG, PG, and Ph.D. courses offered by the campus, constituent, and affiliated colleges of the university. Out of 158 students, 120 students have got an Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship and the rest of the students are pursuing courses under self-finance.

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the situation is grim for students who are doing their courses in Hyderabad. The students expressed their fear over the financial situation as their parents might lose jobs and students who were married wanted to know if they could bring their families here.

At the meeting, students who had scholarships to study wanted to know whether their scholarships would be renewed, while students in self-finance courses wanted to know if there were any scholarships to fund their studies.

"We listened to all of their complaints and worries. " The institution can provide assistance that is within its scope and in accordance with government regulations, " Prof. Appa Rao stated.