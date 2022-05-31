Osmania Hospital Mortuary Staff Demands 1K to Release Dead Body

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling on Monday. The incident took place in Shankar Nagar which falls under Chaderghat Police Station limits. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Majeed. The police said that Majeed ended his life due to some financial problems. The dead body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary of Osmania hospital for postmortem. But the staff at the mortuary of the hospital were in an inebriated state and demanded Rs. 1000 from the family members. They also said that they won't take the dead body if they don't pay them Rs. 1000.

The family members of the victim were outraged when Osmania mortuary staff demanded money. The staff got into an argument with the relatives of the victim. The family members have waited for a couple of hours to get the issue resolved.

