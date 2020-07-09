HYDERABAD: Osmania General Hospital Superintendent Dr. B Nagender has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in isolation and his condition is said to be stable.

Dr. Nagender was providing treatment to out-patients and in-patients in the general surgery wing of the hospital. It is lielky that he contracted with SARS-nCOV while providing treatment to an asymptomatic patient at Osmania General Hospital, a leading daily reported.

Dr. Nagender is also a senior member of TS Government Doctors Association.

Telangana reported a single-day highest of 1,924 new cases on Wednesday taking the infection tally to 29,536. In the last 24 hours, 11 deaths were reported and toll rose to 324.

Of the fresh cases, 1,590 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 99 and 43 cases respectively.

The state government bulletin said 17,279 people have been discharged so far, while 11,933 were under treatment.

(Inputs from Telangana Today)