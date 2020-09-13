HYDERABAD: Junior doctors at the Osmania General Hospital called off their strike after three days and rejoined their duties from Saturday morning. This happened after Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) Dr B Nagender assured them that stop-gap arrangements will be made to allow Orthopaedics and General Surgery Departments to have operation tables and wards for treating patients.

The junior doctors association has been asking for better equipment, several drugs and oxygen ports since September 1.

Dr Nagender had issued an order stating that the Neurosurgery Department will give an Operation Theatre (OT) to the Orthopaedic Department where elective cases can be undertaken.

For the general surgery, three tables from the plastic surgery OT would be given. A total of 50 beds of the women cardiology ward have been extended in the post-operative ward.

The tussle began when post heavy rains in the city the old building of OGH was inundated and all OTs, wards were moved to the smaller Quli Qutb Shah Building. The administration also assured that work in the GHMC shelter home which would be converted into an OT space will be speedened up.

The JUDA has given a deadline till September 19 to assess the progress of the assurances given by the OGH administration.