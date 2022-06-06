Hyderabad: Yet another minor girl rape incident has come to light in Hyderabad as the gangrape of a minor after the party in the city last week provoked outrage. According to sources, the minor girl was sexually assaulted in a car on Necklace Road by an acquaintance. The Ramgopalpet police said they have arrested the accused who is identified as Suresh. According to reports, the victim is an orphan, who came in contact with a 23-year-old accused. The girl went to Necklace Road at night to attend a birthday party of a friend on April 20. That night, Suresh who was at the venue, after chatting for some time, raped her in the car. Couple of days earlier, the orphanage staff came to know about the sexual assault when the girl developed some health issue.

The orphanage staff filed a complaint with the Mehdipatnam police and the FIR was transferred to the Ramgopalpet police station as it was not their jurisdiction. Taking swift action on the report, the Ramgopalpet police arrested Suresh and produced him before court and he was remanded into judicial custody.