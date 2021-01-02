SYDNEY/HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident on New Year's Eve, Rakshita Mallepally (20), a student from Telangana studying in Sydney Australia was declared brain dead after a fatal road accident. However, what was more heart wrenching was that Rakshita's parents had announced that they were donating her organs after getting to know that there was no hope for her revival.

As per reports, Rakshita was studying Masters at IIBIT University, Sydney and had joined the university on November 19 last year. She had gone out on her two wheeler on December 31and met with a grave accident. Details of how the accident is awaited.

Her family originally hails from Dindichintapalli village, Wanguru mandal in Nagar Kurnool district, are now settled at Meerpet in Hyderabad.

Rakshita's father Mallepally Venkat Reddy is a retired army personnel and is working with DRDO in the city, while mother Anita is a homemaker. Her parents were plunged into grief after they got the news of their daughter's death at the start of the New Year.

Further details are awaited...