Organised Attention Diversion Gang Looting Jewellery Shops Nabbed in Hyderabad

PRESS NOTE:

On credible information the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone team busted an organized attention diversion gang consisting of (06) accused persons in which (4) female & (2) Male persons, wherein the accused persons have formed a gang and used to go to Jewellery shops as customers, diverting the attention of shop owner and commit theft of silver ornaments, flee away from the spot with the stolen property.

Details of accused persons:-

1. Yata Renuka W/o. late Y.Gyaneswar, age. 40 yrs, Occ. Housewife, R/o. Hayath Nagar, R.R.Dist (Leader of the gang ) (Previously involved in 13 cases)

2. Munnelli Kiran S/o. late M. Devadanam, age. 40 yrs, Occ. Auto driver R/o. Hayath Nagar, R.RDist N/o. Giddaluru(Mandal), Prakasham Dist, AP State, (Accomplice & Auto-driver) (Previously involved in 03 cases)

3. Yata Thulasi W/o. Yeta Raju, age. 24 yrs, occ. Housewife R/o. Hayath Nagar, R.RDist (accomplice ) (Previously involved in 08 cases)

4. Yata Swetha W/o. Yata Raju, age. 22 yrs, occ. Housewife R/o. Hayath Nagar, R.R.Dist, (Accomplice) (Previously involved in 03 cases)

5. Yata Raju S/o. Y Hari, age. 29 yrs, Occ. painter R/o. Hayath Nagar, R.R.Dist N/o. Gummadidala (village & Mandal), Sangareddy Dist, (accomplice) (Previously involved in 2 cases & wanted to Sanath Nagar PS )

6. Elizibeth Rani W/o. Raju, age. 25 yrs, occ. Labour R/o. LB Nagar, R.R.Dist N/o. Prakasham District, AP,(Previously involved in 02 cases & wanted to Medipally PS)

Detected Cases: (3)

1. Cr.No.38/2021, U/s.420,380 IPC of Tukaramgate PS

2. Cr.No.83/2021, U/s. 420, 380 IPC of Chilkalguda PS

3. Cr.No.10/2021, U/s.420, 379 IPC of Nacharam PS, Rachakonda

 SEIZED MATERIAL: Worth about Rs. 2,50,000/-

1. Silver ornaments Weg 1070 Grams ( pertains to case property)

2. One Auto Reg no. TS13UC-2717 ( used in the commission of offence)

3. 4 mobile phones

Modus operandi:-

The accused persons are born and brought up at Prakasham Dist of AP State and 15 years back migrated to Hyderabad. They formed a gang with their family relatives. The accused Smt.Yata Renuka is the leader of the Gang. They are moving in Auto, on the way to visit Jewellery shops, posing as a customer’s, in which one of the accused asks the shop owner/worker to show/display jewelry, silver ornaments. While the jewellery shop owner is showing ornaments, one after the other, one of the gang members diverting the attention of the shop owner, commit theft of silver ornaments (by concealing in wearing dress/saree ) and flew away from the shop.

 Brief facts of detected cases:-

1. Cr.No.83/2021, U/s. 420, 380 IPC of Chilkalguda PS:

On 20-12-2020 the accused persons went to Ramswaroop Jewellery shop in the limits of Chilkalguda PS as customers, asked to show some silver anklets, while the complainant showing few designs, meanwhile one of the gang members diverted the attention of the complainant and stolen silver anklets weighed about 500 to 600 grams and fled away from the shop.

2. Cr.No.10/2021, U/s. 420, 379 IPC of NacharamPS, Rachakonda

On 06-01-2021 evening hours, the accused persons went to Om Sai Gold & Silver works in the limits Nacharam PS as customers and asked to show silver chains, while showing the silver ornaments, meanwhile, one of the gang member diverting attention, and committed theft of silver ornaments weighed about 50 tulas and fled away from the shop.

3. Cr.No.38/2021, U/s.420,380 IPC of Tukaramgate PS:

On 06-02-2021 evening hours, the accused persons went to Trishla Jewellery shop, in the limits of Tukaragate PS as customers and asked for silver Anklets, while the shop owner showing the ornaments one after the other, meanwhile, one of the gang member diverting the attention of shop owner and committed theft of silver ornament weighed about 400 grams and fled away from their auto Reg no.TS13UC-2717.

Arrest:-

The Task Force, North Zone team verified approximately 200 to 250 CCTV footages at all possible places, verified the modus operandi of the accused persons, identified the offenders. Today on the credible information laid a trap near Monda Market and apprehended the gang and seized the above material.

The accused persons 1)Munnelli Kiran, 2)Yata Renuka, 3)Yata Thulasi, 4)Yata Swetha were handed over to SHO, Tukaramgate PS in Cr.No.38/2021, U/s.420,380 IPC of Tukaramgate PS.

The accused Yata Raju handed over to SHO, Sanath Nagar PS in Cr.No.395/2019, U/s. 430, 379 IPC of Sanath Nagar PS who is wanted in this case.

The accused Smt. Elizebeth Rani handed over to SHO, Medipally PS in Cr.No. Cr.No. 512/2020, U/s. 420, 380 IPC of Medipally PS who is wanted in this case.

The arrest was made under the supervision of Sri.P.Radhakishan Rao, (OSD) Dy. Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad by Sri K. Nageswar Rao, Inspector of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone, SIs K.Srikanth, G.Rajashekar Reddy, B.Parameshwar and North Zone Task Force team, Hyderabad.

Dy.Commissioner of Police,

Commissioner’s Task Force,

Hyderabad.