HYDERABAD: The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and Muharrum which are to be held this month must be in adherence to COVID-19 protocols, said Telangana Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday. He has appealed to the people to organise it keeping in mind all COVID-19 protocols as the threat of the coronavirus infection spreading due to collective prayers and processions.

In a statement, he urged people to continue the same spirit of celebrating festivals, of all religions, at home, which they showed in the past, with regard to Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharrum as well. People should understand that the danger of coronavirus spreading exists because of collective prayers and processions, he urged.

It will not be possible for the government to make arrangements for collective celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the immersion of idols in water bodies and to organise Muharrum and processions in view of COVID-19 norms, he said.

"I humbly request (people) to understand this with a good heart and cooperate by organising celebrations, festivals, religious programmes at respective homes," he said.

Observing that restrictions have been in place across the country on events which may witness gatherings, Reddy said cinema halls, function halls, bars and others have been closed in the state as per Centre's COVID-19 guidelines. Schools, colleges and parks are also not being opened, he said.

The Centre had issued guidelines not to permit mass celebrations as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Accordingly, since March 16 this year, the festivals of all religions have been organised at homes.

Festivals, including Ugadi, Srirama Navami, Good Friday, Ramzan and Bonalu (festival in Telangana), were celebrated at home, he said. The Independence Day and state formation day, which are organised by the government, were also held in a simple manner, he added.

Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged in a statement that the TRS government was imposing restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. "It has become a habit every year for the KCR government to create hurdles oncelebration of Ganesh Chaturthi," he said.

The TRS government was creating hurdles for Ganesh festivities to win over a particular section to its side with an eye on the coming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, he claimed, as reported by a news agency.