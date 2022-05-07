Hyderabad Govt Hospitals to Keep OPD Open in Evenings Too

Telangana state government has decided to introduce outpatient services in the evenings at government hospitals in Hyderabad. Currently, the OP services are available in the morning.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the OP services will start at 9 in the morning and will continue till evening at government hospitals in Hyderabad. He said that they are going to start this very soon. He participated in the programmes like medical infrastructure at the Chest Hospital, Erragadda, ENT Hospital, Koti, and Sultan Bazaar Maternity Hospital. He said that 12 additional radiology labs which provide 2D Echo, X-ray, mammography, and other imaging services, would be launched in the city. As part of this initiative, 10 radiology labs would be launched on May 11 while the remaining two would be taken up in the coming days.

Harish Rao also added that the Rs. 5 per meal initiative for the attendants of patients at the government hospitals will be started on May 12. He stated, "Apart from the Rs 5 per meal scheme, we will also construct shelter homes within the premises of medical colleges and hospitals in the city. A few shelter homes are ready while such facilities have been incorporated within the design of the upcoming new super specialty hospitals."

