Onus to Prove That He Received Police Notice in Drugs Case is on Bandi, Says BRS MLA

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Sunday refuted the allegation that he has received police notice in the Bengaluru drugs case.

After throwing a challenge at BJP's Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to come to Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting the Charminar monument and prove his allegation within 24 hours, the BRS leader visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting the Charminar monument on Sunday morning to take a pledge. Later, he told reporters that Bandi Sanjay had uttered a lie against him and therefore he failed to turn up at the temple to take a pledge and prove his allegation.

“If he really has the proof that I was served the notice, why is he not coming here to take a pledge,” asked Rohith Reddy. The BRS legislator said he is ‘ready to resign’ if the BJP state unit chief ‘proves his allegation’ against him.

The BRS MLA from Tandur clarified that he had not received any notice from the Karnataka police in the drugs case and no FIR or case was registered against him in this case.

Earlier, Pilot Rohith Reddy was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the MLA poaching case on December 19 for questioning. The poachgate case is being investigated by the Special Investigation Team.

