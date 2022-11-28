Ontario Province Signs MoU With Telangana Govt For Economic Cooperation

Hyderabad/New Delhi: IT & Industries Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana Jayesh Ranjan signed an MoU on expanding economic cooperation between Telangana & Ontario Province, Canada in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Economic Development & Trade of Ontario Vic Fedeli in New Delhi today at the ICBC Annual Convention.

This Memorandum of Understanding builds on the earlier MoU signed between the two sides in Feb 2016 where the two states worked together to advance mutually beneficial avenues of economic co-operation in areas of information technology, agriculture, and infrastructure.

With this new MoU, it adds new areas of cooperation like EVs, Aerospace, Media & Entertainment. Both sides also agreed to promote reciprocal participation in each other flagship events like Collision 2023 in Toronto and India Joy 2023 in Hyderabad.

