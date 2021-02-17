Only You Can Make Bangaru Telangana Possible: Harish Rao On KCR Birthday

Hyderabad: On the occasion of CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday Minister for Finance MLA from Siddipet Harish Rao Thanneeru wishing KCR on Twitter expressed his gratitude for the leader and his vision. He also praised KCR for his efforts and actions to make Telangana State a reality and for the continued progress.

"Decades of having a separate Telangana State was a dream which has come true because of you. Future generations of golden Telangana will be possible because of you. When you became the Chief Minister, you became the head of Telangana. Under your leadership, the state is making strides in progress. Happiness is flowing all over the state," he wrote.

"You are humble. Your birthday is like a festival for Telangana State. You have settled the debt with the Telangana Motherland. Five crore people are blessing you to prosper and live for hundreds of years with health and longevity. Heartfelt birthday wishes to my dear Chief Minister Shri KCR Garu," he also tweeted.

Also, wishes are pouring in for CM KCR from all over the internet on the occasion of CM KCR's birthday. The birthday celebrations are to be held at Jalavihar today at Hyderabad.