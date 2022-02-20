Only Hyderabad Registered Autos To Ply With Ola, Uber: Traffic Commissioner AV Ranganath

In a new decision taken by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, Commissioner AV Ranganath stated that henceforth auto rickshaws registered in Hyderabad only would be allowed to ply with Ola and Uber cab aggregators. Autos registered in areas outside the city limits areas will not be allowed to ply in the city.

The Commissioner held a meeting with representatives of the Ola and Uber companies on Saturday, at the city's traffic police commissioner's office. This was in response to a plea from the local auto rickshaw unions that autos registered in other areas were plying within the city in conjunction with Ola and Uber.

To this end, the Department of Transport has advised that only autos registered in the Greater Hyderabad limits with license plates from TS09 to TS13 can ply within the city limits. Autos registered with the rest of the series would not be allowed in the city. He said fines would be imposed on such autos plying in the city.

Authorities, meanwhile, have also questioned the cab aggregators for allowing private two-wheelers to be driven in association with Ola and Uber. The representatives of the respective organizations were asked to clarify under what rules or regulations were they allowed to associate with them to ply the two-wheeler vehicles as transport services.

A comprehensive study on such private two-wheelers would be conducted and legal action will be taken shortly, officials said. They would also soon focus on controlling the over speeding cab vehicles, they said. The meeting was attended by Road Transport Authority, GHMC, HMDA, and R&B officials.

