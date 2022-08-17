Only Congress Candidate Should Win Munugode Assembly Seat: Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar 

Huzurabad, Karimnagar: Senior congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar is in the final stages of his padayatra which took off from August 9. In an effort to revive contacts with the party rank and file and also restore the past glory of the Congress, he is undertaking padayatra in Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts covering 14 mandals and 70 villages in both districts.

The 9-day padayatra will come to an end at Elkaturthi tomorrow. When Congress leader’s padayatra reached Huzurabad, Mulugu MLA Seetakka came to meet and greet Ponnam Prabhakar and tied a rakhi on his wrist.

While passing through Huzurabad, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar addressed the media persons and said during his padayatra he was educating people how to fight the governments both in the state and at centre.

The Congress leader claimed that the people are fed up with both the central and state governments as inflation and rising prices of essential commodities have made the life of a common man miserable.



Prabhakar accused the BJP of destroying democracy in the country. He said Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy represented as a Congress MLA in Munugode assembly constituency, so whenever the bypoll is conducted in the constituency, only Congress candidates deserve to win from this assembly seat. He appealed to the people to ensure Congress victory in the Munugode bypoll.

