Only 3k Party Leaders, Representatives To Attend TRS Plenary

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership has started the preparations for the party plenary session which is going to be held at Hitex Convention Centre at the HICC in Madhapur on April 27.

Telangana CM and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao will kick-start the day-long plenary by hoisting the party flag and pay floral tributes to Telangana Thalli and martyrs memorial. Foundation day is going to be celebrated like a festival across the state. According to the reports, only 3,000 party leaders and representatives from across the state are likely to attend the TRS plenary.

On April 27th, the TRS party flag will be hoisted by all the 12,769 party branches in villages and in 3,600 locations in various cities and towns.

KTR on Sunday visited the venue at HICC and took stock of the arrangements. He further stated that the TRS leaders invited to the convention will be issued invitation cards.

KTR will chair a meeting with the party leaders including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders from GHMC on Monday to finalize the arrangements and appoint separate committees to oversee the preparations.

