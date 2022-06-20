Online Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Warangal

WARANGAL: The district Task Force police officials on Sunday arrested four people in connection with an online cricket betting racket. After collecting credible information regarding online betting they arrested one bookie and three punters on Sunday. The accused were identified as Madisetty Ajay a bookie from Hafeezpet of Hyderabad, Pradeep Reddy, Vadde Nagaraju, and Bukka Rajesh (punters) of Warangal. The police have seized Rs. 5.24 lakhs cash and five mobiles from them.

As per reports in the Telangana Today, it was revealed that they had been indulging in betting for the past three years depending on ‘Nice 7777′ App’ to know the ratio of the ongoing International Cricket matches, Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad said.

The accused were handed over to the Mills Colony police for further legal action. Task Force Inspector R Santosh Kumar and others participated in the raids.

