One Seat, Many Congress Aspirants

There is a competition among the Congressmen in Telangana over contesting from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates constituency. Ever since senior leader Jeevan Reddy, who lost assembly election, but scored a great victory in the graduate constituency elections, the Congress leaders are vying to contest for the graduate seat.

With the election for the Graduates Constituency due next year, the Congress leaders hope that they can win the election given the opposition to KCR among the educated and unemployed sections. They feel that they stand a fair chance in the elections to the graduates constituency. Congress leaders like Harshavardhan Reddy, Vamshi Chandar Reddy, former minister Chinna Reddy, Obeidulla Kotwal. K Lakshma Reddy and others are now vying for the ticket.

Interestingly, the ruling TRS could win only one seat from the graduates and teachers constituency. Only Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has won on the party ticket. The TRS did not even give ticket officially. It only backed the independent candidates. It is another matter that even they lost badly.

Currently, BJP leader N Ramachandra Rao is the MLC and his term will expire next month. He is likely to contest again on the BJP ticket. There are around 5.5 lakh voters in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates constituency.