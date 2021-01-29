One More Time, Netizens Praise KTR For His Timely Response

Every day, Telangana IT Minister KTR receives many requests on various social media platforms, mainly on microblogging site. Many people tweet him on behalf of the poor and the needy. KTR has always been just a tweet away for those who seek help and he never steps back to lend his hand for the needy.

KTR reacted to a tweet made by Robin Zaccheus. Robin tweeted, "#SOS Ganesh, 4 yrs old kid who accidentally had severe burns was rushed to a private hospital. Both parents are daily wages workers and the hospital authorities demanded 50k for the surgery. @KTRTRS @RaoKavitha @DrTamilisaiGuv @PMOIndia pls help!!" Robin tagged KTR, Kavitha, Tamilisai and PMO India in his tweet. Here is the tweet.

Will take care @KTRoffice please contact the hospital immediately and ensure the child gets all needed support https://t.co/x0nZYQBNpl — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 28, 2021

A couple who live in Kapra, have a son, Ganesh (6). A few days ago, the six year old accidentally fell into a bonfire and was severely injured. The parents rushed the kid to a nearby private hospital. Doctors at BBR Hospital in Balanagar said that 30 percent of the kid's body was burnt and further added that the treatment would cost Rs 50,000.

KTR responded to the tweet immediately and assured that the boy will be given better treatment and the TRS government would bear the cost. KTR directed the officials to do the needful to the boy. The doctors immediately responded and provided treatment for Ganesh. Doctors said that the condition of Ganesh is well. Netizens are praising KTR for responding to the common man's tweet in a timely manner.

