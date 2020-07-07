HYDERABAD: A head constable died while two constables and the car driver were injured after an escort vehicle for Andhra Pradesh minister for Energy, Forest, Environment, Science, and Technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy met with an accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Abullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

As details emerged, the incident occurred after one of the vehicles' tyres burst suddenly. The vehicle lost its control and overturned killing one on the spot.

The minister was travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. A head constable, who was in the vehicle received severe injuries and died on the spot, while two constables and the vehicle driver sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for the treatment.

Police said the rear left tyre of the vehicle burst suddenly, due to which the vehicle lost its control and overturned on the ORR.

A case has been registered and a probe is on.

The minister was travelling in another vehicle. After the mishap, he visited the injured persons at the hospital.

He saw for the last time the body of the head constable, Papa Rao. The minister expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family of head constable and assured all help.