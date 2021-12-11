Omicron: Telangana Govt Suspends Sunday Funday Event at Tank Bund, Charminar

The Telangana government announced on Friday that the Sunday Funday event at Tank Bund and Charminar will be closed till further information about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is available. Arvind Kumar, chief secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), tweeted on Friday, "Until some clarity emerges on # Omicron, the Sunday-Funday # TankBund & "Ek Shaam Charminar ke naam" prog are put on hold and will not take place this Sunday."

The corna cases in Telangana are on the rise. However, as per the health officials, the cases recorded in Telangana are under control. The Telangana government is taking all precautions to get rid of this new variant. The government has passed orders to punish those who are not following COVID rules and directed a fine of Rs. 1000 on those not wearing masks.