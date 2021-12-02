Omicron: Telangana Govt Reinforces 1K Fine for Not Wearing Face Mask

HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana has recently issued orders again that everyone in the State should wear a mask. Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao in a statement stated that a fine of Rs 1,000 would be imposed on the violators if they do not wear masks. The wearing of face masks has been made mandatory in all public places, workspaces, and means of transport.

After the novel coronavirus, new variants and mutations have continued to emerge, with the Delta variant proving to be the most dangerous of all. Now, a new COVID variant Omicron has emerged where the first case was detected in South Africa and has already spread to more than 24 countries including one in the US and UK. The B.1.1.529 variant is said to be extremely dangerous which is said to have a high transmissibility rate.

The Ministry of Health has directed that the mask rule be enforced in public places and offices. In the same way, people wherever they go, should have the vaccination‌ document while traveling.

The Director of Health said that 325 passengers from risk countries who came to Hyderabad were tested at the RGIA. Of these, a 35-year-old woman tested corona positive. She is being treated exclusively at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and samples were collected and sent for genetic sequencing. Officials said she did not have any symptoms and that her health condition was being monitored closely.

The woman hails from the Ranga Reddy district and was on a visit to the UK from Hyderabad. Her relatives tested negative however their health condition is also being monitored. Similarly, Srinivasa Rao stated that their samples were sent for genome sequencing. Director of Health Srinivasa Rao advised people to wear masks and follow corona rules as a matter of duty.

