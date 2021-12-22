Omicron Spike: Telangana Preparing For Next COVID Wave

In Telangana, the total number of Omicron Variant cases stood at 24. The government of Telangana is taking all the measures to contain the spread of new variant. The health officials are urging the public to wear masks and follow all the COVID-19 rules.

According to the reports, Omicron is seven times transmissible than the previous coronavirus variants. The new variant was first detected in South Africa and now it has been detected in over 56 countries across the globe. South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Denmark are worst affected by Omicron. It is said that the third COVID-19 wave may peak in February 2022.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR is conducting review meetings with the officials and told them to keep resources ready to face the situation. Currently, those who have been tested positive are in quarantine at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). According to the health officials, the Omicron patients who are under treatment are stable and asymptomatic and are being monitored closely.

As part of the preparation, three doctors will be trained in each district on the best use of oxygen reducing waste, and maintaining hospital oxygen audits. Oxygen treatment and supply will be given the highest priority. An official said that they are going to keep an eye on the number of depicted and the availability of actual beds in the hospitals. If the number of COVID cases increase by over 10 percent then the district medical health officers and collectors can declare district hospitals for the COVID-19 treatment.

Also Read: ​Cold Wave Grips Andhra Pradesh, Temperatures To Fall Further In Next 5 Days