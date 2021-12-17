Is Omicron Dangerous?

The government of India is taking all the measures to control the spread of Omicron-driven COVID infections. According to the reports, the number of coronavirus cases is likely to increase in the coming few weeks. Now, the question is whether Omicron is dangerous or not? Studies say that the omicron variant is likely to be less lethal in India than the delta-led virus and India will likely be less affected by the new strain. Omicron was first detected in South Africa, a month ago and appears to cause mild infections.

Dr. K Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) said that "It is expected to spread quickly but fortunately because of multiple reasons, Omicron may not result in a major wave of severe illness."

He further added that severe illness leading to hospitalisation and deaths may not be at the same level as the second wave.

According to Telangana Today, the doctor quoted, "Many people have been infected in the second wave and might have retained some immunity. Moreover, about 82 percent of eligible people in India have been vaccinated and they might also have some immunity. The Omicron virus itself is supposed to be relatively mild."

He stated, “Even if some people require oxygen, ventilator use may be very little because Omicron is not penetrating into the lungs that much. Secondly, home care requirements will be much more. The likelihood is that Omicron will replace Delta in India because that’s what is happening in other countries. We will see a lot of Omicron cases coming up but genome testing is vital because the Delta variant is still around in some pockets of India."

He said that it is important to wear a mask as it acts as a shield against the virus. He urged the public to avoid crowded areas as the virus proliferates easily.

