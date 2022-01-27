Omicron Cases Will Decline 10 Days After Peak in February, Says SUTRA Group

In the coming days, Telangana and other states in India is likely to witness a spike in the Covid and Omicron cases in the third wave. The daily Covid positive cases are predicted to peak shortly and might last for a week or 10 days until the infection stops, as per a latest research published on Sunday by mathematicians from the famous SUTRA group.

The SUTRA consortium researchers, who correctly predicted that hospitalizations during the third wave would be less severe than those during the Delta second wave, have reiterated that there was no reason for people to fear.

Dr. M Vidyasagar past of SUTRA Consortium said " We have consistently advised state governments and policymakers not to panic because the Omicron-driven third wave will result in fewer hospitalizations than the Delta wave. There are signs that daily Covid infections may peak in Telangana soon and might last for up to a week or ten days. By February 15, everyone in Telangana and many other Indian states would realise they have reached the peak of the third wave."

While it is impossible to predict or predict when the third wave would finish, Dr Vidyasagar, who holds the National Science Chair, Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), stated that the signs and ongoing trends were highly positive.

"By February 15, we will all realise that the Covid third wave has reached its peak in Telangana and a few other states. The recent trend indicates that the third Covid wave should be in its final phases by the end of February. We have constantly maintained from the outset that the third wave will not be severe and that hospitalizations will be manageable," Dr Vidyasagar added.