Omicron Cases in Telangana Touch 67

Telangana has reported five new Omicron cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 67. Four cases are the passengers who arrived from the 'at risk' countries. A traveller from an "at-risk" country was also found to have the novel Covid-19 variant. As per the director of public health reports, 22 Omicron cases have recovered. The officials ae also waiting for the results of 20 samples' genomic sequencing. 143 travellers from "at risk" countries arrived at Hyderabad Airport on Thursday, and four of them tested positive for Covid.

Since December 1, a total of 12,410 travellers from high-risk nations had arrived. Meanwhile, the state reported an increase in Covid instances in the recent 24 hours, which ended at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. According to the Health Department, 280 new infections were discovered over the time period, and one person died as a result of the virus. A total of 206 cases were retrieved from Covid, bringing the total to 6,73,999. The recovery rate has already reached 98.88%.