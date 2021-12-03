HYDERABAD: The threat of the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron is looming large and the fear of its entry into the country has become a cause of concern for the government authorities. It is learned that this variant has already reached the State of Karnataka, where two fliers tested positive for the Omicron variant, by the Union Ministry of Health.

In the latest news is that on Friday,11 people who recently came to Hyderabad from abroad have tested COVID positive. It was confirmed that these fliers were from the 'at-risk' countries of UK, Singapore and Canada. At present all of them are kept in isolation and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing for Omicron detection. Yesterday one female passenger tested positive for COVID-19 and results are awaited if was the Omicron variant.

