Oline Registration For TS EAMCET 2022 Starts From Arpil 6, Full Deets Inside

The notification for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 was released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Monday. According to the schedule, the online registration for the TS EAMCET 2022 will start on April 6 and the last date for applying will be on May 28. The entrance test for medical streams will be held on July 14 and 15 and for engineering streams, it is going to be conducted from July 18 to July 20. The EAMCET exam will be a computer-based examination and will be held online.

The registration for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), FDH, B Sc mathematics entrances is also going to start on April 6 and will continue till July 8. The ECET will also start on July 13.

The registration fees for general category applicants is Rs 800 and Rs 400 for SC/ST & PH applicants. Those who want to apply for both engineering and medical exams then they have to pay Rs 1,600 in the general category and Rs 800 in SC/ST & PH category.

Also Read: ​Bansilalpet Stepwell Lauded by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat Programme