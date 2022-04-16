Olectra Starts Electric Truck Trials In Hyderabad

Olectra Greentech Ltd, a subsidiary of MEIL Group on Friday has announced that it has started the trails of heavy-duty electric tippers that can run up to 220 km on a single charge.

Olectra Greentech Ltd CMD KV Pradeep said that "As the fossil fuel costs are skyrocketing, electric trucks will be a game-changer in the segment as the market is looking for cost-effective and highly efficient tippers. This is the first of its kind truck in India and it has numerous super performance features. As the market is looking for cost-effective tippers, the Olectra has finally realised the dream as promised earlier."

The e-tipper is built with a heavy-duty bogie suspension tipper capable of managing gradability of more than 25 per cent.

Budget-Friendly Electric Cars In India:

As the fuel prices are increasing, most people are looking forward to purchasing an electric vehicle. Car manufacturers are increasingly making inroads into Electric Vehicles. Here are five electric cars available in the Indian market that would fall in the budget segment.

Strom Motors Rs. 4 to 4.50 lakh

Tata Tigor EV - Rs. 11.99 to Rs. 13.14 lakh

Tata Nexon EV - Rs. 14.54 to Rs. 17.15 lakh

MG ZS EV - Rs. 21.99 to Rs. 25.88 lakh

BYD E6 - Rs. 29.15 lakh

