Olectra bags single largest order of 550 e-buses in South India from TSRTC

Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Limited, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), has received the largest single order for electric buses in South India---550 pure electric buses from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). This significant order is vital in Telangana’s electric mobility step for large-scale clean, green public transportation.

Mr K.V. Pradeep, chairman and managing director of Olectra Greentech Limited, said, “We won the order to supply 50 standard floor 12-metre intercity coach e-buses and 500 low floor 12-metre intracity e-buses from the TSRTC. We are proudto partner with the TSRTC in their vision for a sustainable and economical large-scale public transport. The e-buses will be delivered in phases soon.Olectra’s pure e-buses will significantly reduce the noise and emission levels in the city of Hyderabad.”

Olectra’s association with TSRTC began in March 2019, with 40 e-buses. These e-buses have been plying from the airport to various destinations in Hyderabad. Exactly four years later, in March 2023, Olectra has partnered with TSRTC once again for 550 e-buses, added Mr Pradeep.

The 50 intercity coach e-buses will ply between the city of pearls, Hyderabad in Telangana and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The e-buses are fully air-conditioned and can travel a distance of more than 325 km on a single charge.

In the intracity segment, the 500 e-buses will ply within Hyderabad. Each e-bus can travel a distance of more than 225 km on a single charge.

TSRTC has allotted five depots in the twin cities for the deployment and operations of these e-buses.

Mr Pradeep said, “Olectra’s electric buses lower operating costs for the state-owned transport corporation. The buses will be charged at fast charging stations to ensure optimal performance. The combination of high passenger capacity and low operating costs makes Olectra’s e-buses an excellent choice for transportation.”

TSRTC Chairman, MLA BajireddyGovardhansaid, “It is clear that it has been decided to bring electric buses to protect the environment. The TSRTC has plans to make 3,400 electric buses available across the state in the next two years.”

MD VC Sajjanar, IPS said, “TSRTC hopes to make electric buses available across Hyderabad by March 2025 and we are working on it. In the first phase we are going to deploy 550 Olectra e-buses under GCC. All those buses will come into use in stages.”